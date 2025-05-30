Johnston delivered two assists in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 5 on Thursday.

The points snapped a seven-game scoring drought for the 22-year-old who delivered a career high 33 goals and 71 points in 82 games in the regular season. Johnston is a talented young player, but he struggled to find his postseason mojo this year. He finished with four goals and six assists in 18 games, but half of those points (three goals, two assists) came in a three-game stretch against Colorado in the first round.