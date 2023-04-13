Johnston scored two goals on five shots, including a power-play goal, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Johnston came in on a nine-game goal drought following a five-game goal streak, but the rookie found his groove in this one. In addition to producing just his second multi-point effort of 2023, Johnston recorded his first career multi-goal game and tied his career high in shots. The 19-year-old center will be relied upon for depth scoring in the playoffs, which Dallas will embark on after Thursday's regular season finale against these same Blues.