Johnston notched an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Johnston ended a five-game point drought when he helped out on Jamie Benn's first-period marker. As a 19-year-old rookie, there's some bumps in the road to be expected for Johnston. He's collected four goals, two assists, 26 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 17 contests, with two of his six points coming on the power play.