Johnston scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Johnston opened the scoring at 1:39 of the first period and also set up a Roope Hintz power-play goal in the second. Johnston's point streak is up to seven games (seven goals, five assists), and he has at least one power-play point in six of those outings. For the season, the 21-year-old has continued to grow on offense. He's up to 22 tallies, 57 points (20 on the power play), 165 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 61 contests overall. At that pace, he could approach the 75-point mark by the end of the campaign.