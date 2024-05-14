Johnston scored two goals on eight shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Johnston opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal on a rebound in the first period. He added a power-play marker in the second and set up Sam Steel's empty-netter in the third. Johnston had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. That hasn't stopped him from looking like a standout for the Stars with seven goals, four assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 11 playoff appearances. If Roope Hintz (upper body) misses time, Johnston could be a natural fit to take his spot on the top line.