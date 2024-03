Johnston scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Johnston tallied just 15 seconds into the game. That was his sixth goal in five games, and he's added three assists in that span. The 20-year-old has 25 goals this season, surpassing his total from last year, and he's added 27 assists, 177 shots on net, 40 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 68 appearances.