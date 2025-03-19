Johnston scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Johnston had gone three games without a goal entering Tuesday, his longest stretch without scoring since his three-game dry spell from Jan. 21-25. The 21-year-old has been superb with seven goals and three assists over eight contests in March despite seeing third-line usage at even strength. The Stars' deep offense means there will continue to be plenty of points to go around. Johnston is up to 25 goals, 62 points (22 on the power play), 175 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 67 appearances.