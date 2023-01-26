Johnston scored in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Wednesday.
Johnston found the back of the net at 10:59 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He has 13 goals and 21 points in 50 contests in 2022-23. After being held to an assist over nine games from Dec. 31-Jan. 18, Johnston has provided a point in three of his last four contests.
