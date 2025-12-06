Johnston logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM, two shots on net and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Johnson has three multi-point efforts over his last seven outings. He's earned five goals and seven helpers in that span. The 22-year-old is having a strong season with 16 goals, 17 assists, 19 power-play points, 82 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 29 appearances. Johnston's presence on the top line should make the bulk of this production sustainable.