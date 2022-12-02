Johnston scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Jason Robertson's hat trick stole the show, but Johnston contributed the last goal of the game on a feed from Jani Hakanpaa. With three goals and an assist over the last four games, Johnston is thriving on the third line. The 19-year-old center has seven goals, three assists, 46 shots and 10 PIM through 24 outings as a rookie. He's definitely one to deploy in dynasty formats, though his offense isn't quite strong enough to help in standard redraft leagues.