Johnston scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Johnston saw a five-game point streak end Monday versus the Flames, but he hasn't gone more than two games without a point since mid-January. The 19-year-old continues to chip in regularly on offense with eight points over 14 games since the All-Star break. For the season, he has 16 tallies, 14 helpers, 125 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 65 contests.