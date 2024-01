Johnston scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Johnston snapped a four-game dry spell with the goal. The 20-year-old has two goals and six assists over 20 games since the start of December. It's a rough patch, but he remains firmly in a middle-six role for a balanced offense, so he can still generate fantasy value. Johnston is at 11 goals, 24 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 41 appearances this season, putting him on pace for 48 points in a full campaign.