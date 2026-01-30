Johnston scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Johnston has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 22-year-old continues to produce steady offense in a top-six role for the Stars as one of the team's most consistent forwards. He's up to a total of 28 goals, 48 points, 139 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating over 54 appearances. Johnston should be able to best his career-high marks of 33 goals and 71 points from 82 regular-season outings last year.