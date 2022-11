Johnston scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Johnston ended a three-game drought with his first-period tally. The 19-year-old looks set to stay in the NHL for the bulk of the season -- his entry-level contract is now active since he's exceeded nine games. The rookie has four goals, one helper, 15 shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while playing mainly on the third line alongside captain Jamie Benn.