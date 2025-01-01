Johnston scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Johnston has scored in three straight games, and he has three goals and five assists over his last seven outings. His tally Tuesday was the game-winner. Johnston is up to nine goals, 25 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 36 appearances. He's currently playing on a remodeled second line for the Stars, with Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene as linemates. That trio collectively plays an excellent two-way game, and while that might not lead to elite offense, Johnston should remain productive.