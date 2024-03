Johnston scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Johnston's goal streak is up to four games, and he has 10 points over his last six outings. The 20-year-old stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 with his first-period tally. He's at 26 goals, 53 points, 178 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 69 contests in a third-line role, though he's produced more like a top-six forward in the Stars' balanced offense.