Johnston scored two goals on four shots, including one power-play tally, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Johnston has earned multiple points in four of nine games in December, earning three goals and eight assists for the month. The 22-year-old's starting to find his scoring touch again -- all three of his tallies this month have come over the last two games. He's at 19 goals, 41 points (22 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances this year.