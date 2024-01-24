Johnston notched three assists while adding four shots on net, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

The 20-year-old had the assist equivalent of a natural hat trick, helping to set up three straight Dallas tallies in the second period. Johnston has come to life on the Stars' top line alongside Roope Hintz, recording three multi-point performances in the last five games. On the season, Johnston has 13 goals and 31 points in 47 contests, but the 2021 first-round pick has the talent to find another gear if he sticks in this role.