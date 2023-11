Johnston tallied two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Johnston picked up a goal and an assist on second-period power plays before adding a shorthanded tally in the third. The 20-year-old center now has five points in his last two games, all coming on special teams, including a pair of shorthanded goals. Overall, Johnston is up to seven goals and 13 points through 14 games to start the season after posting 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in his rookie campaign.