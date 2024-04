Johnston scored a goal on five shots, added two assists, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

One of Johnston's assists came on the power play. The 20-year-old has racked up five goals and six assists over his last seven contests. Johnston is at 31 goals, 64 points, 209 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 78 appearances. He's completely avoided a sophomore slump, and it actually looks like he's getting better as the season has progressed.