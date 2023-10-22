Johnston scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Johnston opened the scoring in the first period on a feed from Jamie Benn, then returned the favor in the third. The Stars couldn't hold the 4-2 lead Benn's goal created, but Johnston was again there to help in overtime when he set up a Joe Pavelski tally. The 20-year-old Johnston now has four points, nine shots on net and five blocked shots through four contests while averaging 18:11 of ice time per game, up from 15:29 as a rookie last year.