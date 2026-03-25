Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Three points vs. New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Johnston continues to produce at an elite level for the Stars despite the team's recent slump, scoring three goals during its ongoing three-game losing streak. This was Johnston's 21st multi-point game of the season, and his assist in Jason Robertson's second-period goal matched his previous career-high mark, which was established in 82 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Johnston has reached the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career and is also posting a career-best mark in points with 78 across 71 contests this season.
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