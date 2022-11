Johnston scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

The goal was johnston's first since Nov. 3 -- he was limited to one assist in nine games in that span. The 19-year-old continues to look NHL-caliber in a third-line role, but there will be some ebbs and flows to his offense. He's produced five goals, two assists, 35 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 21 contests as a rookie.