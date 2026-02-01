Johnston scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

Johnston's goal was his 18th power-play tally of the season, tying the team record established by Mike Modano in 1993-94. The tally capped a strong January for Johnston, who produced nine goals and five helpers over 15 contests. He's up to 29 goals, 59 points (29 on the power play), 145 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating through 55 outings overall.