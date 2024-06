Johnston scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Johnston has scored in three straight games, but the Stars have just three tallies over their last two contests. The 21-year-old is up to 10 goals, six assists, 55 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating through 18 playoff appearances. Johnston's steady offense has made him a reliable option in fantasy in this breakout campaign.