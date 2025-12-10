Johnston logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Johnston's in a five-game goal drought, but he has six helpers (two with the man advantage) in that span. He factored on the Stars' first two goals in this contest. For the season, the 22-year-old center is up to 36 points (20 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 10 PIM, 25 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 31 appearances as a top-six lock for the Stars. He's on track to take another step up on offense following his 71-point regular season in 2024-25.