Johnston scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Johnston reached the 30-goal mark on the Stars' third tally, and he helped out on Jamie Benn's goal just a couple of minutes later in the second period. Johnston has four goals and four assists over his last five outings. The 20-year-old has posted 61 points, 201 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 76 outings overall in an impressive second NHL campaign.