Johnston scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Johnston opened the scoring in the second period and set up a Ty Dellandrea goal in the third. The tally was Johnston's second in the last three games. The 19-year-old center is up to six goals, three assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 23 contests while serving in a key depth role on the third line. Two of his nine points have come on the power play.