Stars' Wyatt Johnston: Two points in win over LAK
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Johnston assisted on Matt Duchene's goal in the latter stages of the second period, and he'd later close out the scoring with an empty-netter with 32 seconds left in the game. Johnston has been effective both as a scorer and playmaker for the Stars this season. He's up to 17 goals and 22 assists thus far, ranking third in the team in points behind Miiko Rantanen (44) and Jason Robertson (40).
