Johnston scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The 20-year-old stole the puck at the Winnipeg blue line early in the second period with an aggressive forecheck before beating Connor Hellebuyck on the short side, giving the Stars a 2-0 lead. Johnston then helped set up Matt Duchene for the eventual game-winner later in the frame. The 2021 first-round pick has had a strong start to his sophomore NHL campaign, racking up five goals and 10 points in 13 games, and there's room for further growth in his numbers as his role increases -- Saturday's helper was his first point of the season on the power play.