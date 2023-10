Johnston (upper body) recently underwent a non-surgical procedure and is expected to skate over the weekend, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

This effectively rules Johnston out of the Stars' final two preseason games. The 20-year-old's return to the ice bodes well for his Opening Night availability next Thursday versus the Blues. Once healthy, Johnston figures to play in a middle-six role with some power-play time in 2023-24.