The Stars released Noesen from a professional tryout agreement Sunday, Jeff Odom of the team's offical site reports.

Noesen played 41 games with the Devils last year, posting eight points and a minus-19 rating. He was looking for a resurgence in Dallas, but the team doesn't have room for him on the roster. With 10 days until the regular season, Noesen may look for another tryout elsewhere.

