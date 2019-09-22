Stefan Noesen: Cut from tryout
The Stars released Noesen from a professional tryout agreement Sunday, Jeff Odom of the team's offical site reports.
Noesen played 41 games with the Devils last year, posting eight points and a minus-19 rating. He was looking for a resurgence in Dallas, but the team doesn't have room for him on the roster. With 10 days until the regular season, Noesen may look for another tryout elsewhere.
