Noesen did not receive a qualifying offer from New Jersey ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Noesen only appeared in 41 games this past year, managing eight points in those contests. The season prior, he collected 27 points but did so in 72 games. The 26-year-old missed a large chunk of last season with a lower-body injury. With New Jersey electing not to tender a qualifying offer to Noesen, he can now explore other opportunities on the open market.