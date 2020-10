Falkovsky did not receive a qualifying offer from the Wild and will become a UFA on Friday.

Falkovsky spent all of the 2019-20 campaign with the Allen Americans of the ECHL. He had 15 goals and 41 points in 46 contests. The Belarus native has since signed on with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL. It's unlikely the 23-year-old blueliner will make a splash in the NHL, as he has just seven points in 49 career games at the AHL level between the Wild and Kings organizations.