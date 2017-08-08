Stephen Gionta: Secures one-year, two-way deal
Gionta signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports. The deal is worth $650,000 in the NHL or $225,000 if he's sent to the minors.
Gionta inked a one-year AHL deal with Bridgeport, a minor-league affiliate of the Islanders, last October, and apparently he made a good enough impression on team brass to stick around a bit longer. Still, the 33-year-old has only chipped in 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) over 296 career NHL games, and his small stature -- he's 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds -- has been a limiting factor.
