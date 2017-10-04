Stephen Harper: Heads to KHL
Harper signed with Lada Togliatti of KHL Russia on Tuesday, TSN reports.
The Ontario native spent last season with Acadia University in Nova Scotia, picking up nine goals and 16 helpers in 26 games. He obviously has no fantasy appeal.
