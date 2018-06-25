Steve Michalek: Dropped by Wild
Michalek was not tendered a qualifying offer by Minnesota on Monday.
Michalek spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign playing in AHL Iowa, although he did also spend a stint in the ECHL (six games). Selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old's disappointing numbers, a 12-7-2 record with a 3.13 GAA, simply weren't good enough to warrant an offer from the club. The move leaves the Wild with just Dereck Baribeau and Kaapo Kahkonen in the pipeline.
