Steve Moses: Signs overseas
Moses agreed to terms on a three-year deal with KHL Helsinki on Monday.
After joining the Sabres for training camp this past fall, Moses signed an AHL-only contract with the team's affiliate in Rochester, but was unable to secure a two-way deal. The 28-year-old will rejoin the Jokerit for whom he played for three seasons. Thewinger's hope of ever logging an NHL game have probably fallen by the wayside at this point.
