Santini was placed on waivers by Nashville on Wednesday to buy out his contract, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Santini won't cost the team much against the cap but the team will avoid having to bury his deal in the minors as it did for much of last season. Despite 116 NHL games under his belt, the 25-year-old blueliner saw action in just two contests for Nashville last year, instead playing the bulk of his games in the minors with AHL Milwaukee (54). If he's willing to accept a two-way deal, Santini should still garner some interest from NHL clubs or he could try his hand at European hockey.