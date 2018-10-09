Bickel will end his professional career and join the Minnesota Golden Gophers' new coaching staff.

Bickel last logged an NHL game back in 2014-15 with the Wild and has spent the past three seasons playing with AHL San Diego. In 310 AHL appearances, the defenseman notched 12 goals, 42 assists and 919 PIM. This included being the most penalized player in the league in 2015-16. In his 76 NHL outings, Bickel failed to find the back of the net, but did garner 10 helpers.