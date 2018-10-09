Stu Bickel: Joins Minnesota coaching staff
Bickel will end his professional career and join the Golden Gophers new coaching staff.
Bickel last logged an NHL game back in 2014-15 with the Wild and has spent the past three seasons playing with AHL San Diego. In 310 AHL appearances, the defenseman notched 12 goals, 42 assists and 919 PIM -- including being the most penalized player in the league in 2015-16. In his 76 NHL outings, Bickel failed to find the back of the net, but did garner 10 helpers.
