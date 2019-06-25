Sven Andrighetto: Set to become free agent
The Avalanche won't give Andrighetto a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Colorado has a number of young forwards in the pipeline that should be ready to take on full-time NHL roles in 2019-20, so there's no reason for them to hang onto a fringe player like Andrighetto. The 26-year-old winger should, however, be able to land a gig with another NHL club that's in need of depth up front ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...