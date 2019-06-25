The Avalanche won't give Andrighetto a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Colorado has a number of young forwards in the pipeline that should be ready to take on full-time NHL roles in 2019-20, so there's no reason for them to hang onto a fringe player like Andrighetto. The 26-year-old winger should, however, be able to land a gig with another NHL club that's in need of depth up front ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.