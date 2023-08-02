Baertschi announced his retirement Wednesday, per Gregory Beaud of Blink.ch.

Taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Baertschi went on to record 66 goals, 136 points and 78 PIM in 292 contests with the Flames, Canucks and Golden Knights. At his height in 2016-17, he scored 18 goals and 35 points in 68 outings with Vancouver. However, he logged just seven NHL games in the span of three seasons from 2019-20 through 2021-22. The 30-year-old contributed four goals and 14 points in 36 appearances with Bern of the Swiss League last season.