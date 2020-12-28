Brennan secured a one-year pact with Swiss club HC Thurgau on Monday.

Brennan hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2015-16 campaign when he was with the Maple Leafs. After four years in the minors, the 31-year-old defenseman will give European hockey a try. This likely marks the end of Brennan's NHL career. After being selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft, he went on to play 53 games for Buffalo, Florida and Toronto in which he recorded five goals, eight assists and 60 hits.