Richard inked a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette of the Swiss League.

Despite making his NHL debut last year, Richard will head to Switzerland for the 2017-18 season. In his three games with the Lightning, the center averaged 12:42 of ice time and picked up just one shot on goal. The 24-year-old logged just 47 outings with AHL Syracuse, but still managed to register a career-high 14 goals -- although his point total was limited to 34. A return to North America following his two-year deal is certainly not outside the realm of possibility.

