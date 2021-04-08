Chorney announced his retirement from professional hockey Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Chorney was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He spent eight seasons in the NHL split between Edmonton, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Washington and Columbus, totaling 22 points in 166 contests, before spending the final three years of his playing career in Switzerland and Austria.
