Taylor Chorney: Heading to Switzerland
Chorney signed a one-year contract with Swiss club HC Lugano on Saturday.
Chorney was waived by the Capitals last February, and the Blue Jackets would use him for just one NHL game after plucking him off the wire. He amassed four goals and 18 assists over 166 NHL contests between service time with Edmonton, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Washington and Columbus. According to this latest report, the Swiss club will have the option to keep Chorney for another year at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Taylor Chorney: Used sparingly by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Taylor Chorney: Getting settled with new employer•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Tallies assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Scratched last two games•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Pots first goal of the season Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...