Chorney signed a one-year contract with Swiss club HC Lugano on Saturday.

Chorney was waived by the Capitals last February, and the Blue Jackets would use him for just one NHL game after plucking him off the wire. He amassed four goals and 18 assists over 166 NHL contests between service time with Edmonton, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Washington and Columbus. According to this latest report, the Swiss club will have the option to keep Chorney for another year at the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign.