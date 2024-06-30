Raddysh will become an unrestricted free agent Monday because he is not expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks on Sunday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Raddysh dropped from 20 goals and 37 points in 78 games during the 2022-23 campaign to five goals and nine assists across 73 appearances this past season. Perhaps a change of scenery will do the 26-year-old forward some good.
