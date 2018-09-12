Terry Broadhurst: Headed for Hawks' camp
Broadhurst will be in attendance for Chicago's training camp, TSN reports.
Broadhurst signed with AHL Rockford on a minor-league deal in August, but will now be looking to snag a two-way deal from the Blackhawks with a strong camp performance. Even if the Illinois native were to land a permanent deal -- which is probably a long shot -- he would likely spend the majority of the season in the minors anyway.
