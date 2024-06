Niederbach was not signed by the Red Wings prior to his NHL rights expiring Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Niederbach has never left his native Sweden during the course of his professional and junior careers, a trend that looks poised to continue into the future. Selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old winger looks like a long shot to make the jump to the NHL at this point.